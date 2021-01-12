Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Analysts expect that Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) will report $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Travelzoo’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.04. Travelzoo reported earnings of ($0.05) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 140%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Travelzoo will report full year earnings of ($1.30) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.40. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Travelzoo.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The information services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. Travelzoo had a negative net margin of 16.47% and a negative return on equity of 103.25%. The company had revenue of $13.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.01 million.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research cut Travelzoo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Travelzoo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Noble Financial started coverage on Travelzoo in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.50 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.50.

In other Travelzoo news, CEO Holger Bartel sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.80, for a total value of $390,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 55.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Travelzoo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Travelzoo during the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Travelzoo by 13.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,634 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,594 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelzoo in the second quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Travelzoo during the 3rd quarter worth $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TZOO traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,004. Travelzoo has a 12-month low of $3.04 and a 12-month high of $12.40. The stock has a market cap of $115.02 million, a PE ratio of -8.84 and a beta of 2.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.79 and its 200 day moving average is $7.70.

About Travelzoo

Travelzoo provides travel, entertainment, and local deals from travel and entertainment companies, and local businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America. Its publications and products include Travelzoo Website; Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps; Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletter; and Newsflash email alert service.

