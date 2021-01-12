Centrality Price Down 6.6% Over Last Week (CENNZ)

Centrality (CURRENCY:CENNZ) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 12th. One Centrality token can now be bought for approximately $0.0258 or 0.00000074 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Centrality has traded down 6.6% against the US dollar. Centrality has a market cap of $30.53 million and approximately $776,132.00 worth of Centrality was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.34 or 0.00041215 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00005416 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.86 or 0.00042724 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $130.98 or 0.00376456 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 28.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,550.76 or 0.04457242 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002877 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00013921 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002874 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Centrality Profile

Centrality (CRYPTO:CENNZ) is a token. Its genesis date was January 9th, 2018. Centrality’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,182,834,050 tokens. The official website for Centrality is www.centrality.ai . The official message board for Centrality is medium.com/centrality . Centrality’s official Twitter account is @centralityai and its Facebook page is accessible here

Centrality Token Trading

Centrality can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrality directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centrality should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Centrality using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

