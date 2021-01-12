ATN Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.13 Million (ATN)

ATN (CURRENCY:ATN) traded up 17.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 12th. ATN has a market capitalization of $1.13 million and approximately $20,135.00 worth of ATN was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ATN has traded up 7.5% against the U.S. dollar. One ATN token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0135 or 0.00000039 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.34 or 0.00041215 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00005416 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.86 or 0.00042724 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $130.98 or 0.00376456 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 28.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,550.76 or 0.04457242 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002877 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00013921 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002874 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About ATN

ATN (ATN) is a token. ATN’s total supply is 210,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,302,524 tokens. The official website for ATN is atn.io . ATN’s official Twitter account is @atn_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ATN is /r/ATN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ATN is a global artificial intelligence API marketplace where developers, technology suppliers, and buyers come together to access and develop new and innovative forms of A.I. technology, effectively building the next generation of artificial intelligence in a trusted and collaborative environment. ATN is built on a smart-contract enabled next-generation blockchain to provide AIaaS. ATN creates an environment that gives DApps quick and secure access to A.I. capabilities and services. In order to achieve this, ATN will create and ensure the growth of a DBots/DApps ecosystem. “

ATN Token Trading

ATN can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ATN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ATN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

