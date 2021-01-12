IMS Capital Management Raises Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

IMS Capital Management increased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,218 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 2.5% of IMS Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. IMS Capital Management’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Pacific Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Spence Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 26 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $3,500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, October 12th. Societe Generale boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,730.00 to $3,660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Amazon.com from $4,050.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Amazon.com from $3,550.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,648.85.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,085.62, for a total transaction of $904,086.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,383,864.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,114.79, for a total transaction of $535,743.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,476,105.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 14,927 shares of company stock worth $46,256,596 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN traded up $10.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3,124.77. 148,359 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,319,092. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 trillion, a P/E ratio of 91.00, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,626.03 and a twelve month high of $3,552.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3,185.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $3,154.80.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. The company had revenue of $96.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.56 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

