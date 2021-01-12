COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOY) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 93.5% from the December 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

CICOY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut COSCO SHIPPING from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine lowered shares of COSCO SHIPPING from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd.

COSCO SHIPPING stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.80. The company had a trading volume of 2,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,779. The stock has a market cap of $13.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.00 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. COSCO SHIPPING has a 1-year low of $1.21 and a 1-year high of $7.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.18.

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the container shipping, container terminals, and other businesses in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mainland China, and internationally. The company operates through Container Shipping Business, Container Terminal Business, and Corporate and Other Operations segments.

