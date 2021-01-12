CB Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBSC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

CB Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBSC) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, an increase of 540.0% from the December 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CBSC traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $1.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 450 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,405. CB Scientific has a 52-week low of $0.07 and a 52-week high of $2.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.17.

CB Scientific Company Profile

CB Scientific, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides products and services in the ambulatory non-invasive cardiac monitoring space. The company's FDA and CE cleared EKG devices, interactive cloud-based acquisition software, and smartphone apps for both iOS and Android platforms, offers compliance for patients at risk of abnormal heart rhythms and information for physicians.

