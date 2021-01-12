Cineplex Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Cineplex Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,233,400 shares, a growth of 197.7% from the December 15th total of 750,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 253.8 days.

CPXGF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Cineplex from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Cineplex from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. TD Securities upgraded Cineplex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Cineplex from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Cineplex from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cineplex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.25.

Shares of CPXGF traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $7.64. The stock had a trading volume of 11,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,798. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.13. Cineplex has a 12 month low of $3.30 and a 12 month high of $26.02.

Cineplex Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, and Amusement and Leisure. The Film Entertainment and Content segment operates film theatres; and provides food and in-theatre amusement services, as well as rents theatres and digital commerce.

