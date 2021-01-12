Concierge Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNCG) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Concierge Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNCG) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the December 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS CNCG traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,133. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.93. Concierge Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.68 and a 12 month high of $1.87.
About Concierge Technologies
Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Concierge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concierge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.