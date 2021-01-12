Concierge Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNCG) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Concierge Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNCG) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the December 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CNCG traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,133. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.93. Concierge Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.68 and a 12 month high of $1.87.

About Concierge Technologies

Concierge Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides investment fund management services in the United States, New Zealand, and Canada. It also operates as an investment advisor to exchange traded funds and exchange traded products organized as limited partnerships or investment trusts.

