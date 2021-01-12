Scout Investments Inc. Has $26.10 Million Stock Position in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Scout Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 333,930 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,703 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $26,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 32,832 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 30.1% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 913 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 8.1% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,296 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in Texas Roadhouse by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,812 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 0.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 99,492 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,048,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. 93.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital raised their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine lowered Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub lowered Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.43.

In related news, CEO Wayne Kent Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.45, for a total value of $3,672,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,347,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,841,777.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.53, for a total value of $257,355.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 19,287 shares in the company, valued at $1,418,173.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 426,381 shares of company stock valued at $30,395,588. Insiders own 6.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXRH traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.78. The stock had a trading volume of 372,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 753,894. The firm has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 92.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.46 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.15 and a twelve month high of $84.27.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $631.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.91 million. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 6.79%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 514 domestic restaurants and 97 franchise restaurants.

