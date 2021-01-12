Scout Investments Inc. Has $33.05 Million Stock Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Scout Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 475.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 365,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 301,548 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $33,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DFS. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the third quarter worth about $535,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its position in Discover Financial Services by 103.8% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the third quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DFS stock traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $95.33. 3,008,232 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,884,948. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $85.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.61. The stock has a market cap of $29.22 billion, a PE ratio of 29.14, a P/E/G ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 1.78. Discover Financial Services has a one year low of $23.25 and a one year high of $98.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 11.00%. Discover Financial Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Discover Financial Services news, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld sold 1,519 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.77, for a total value of $102,942.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Discover Financial Services from $68.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $68.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.35.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Direct Banking and Payment Services. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

