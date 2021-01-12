Scout Investments Inc. Has $30.28 Million Stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Scout Investments Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 143,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,961 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $30,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cypress Capital Group increased its position in Dollar General by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 20,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,958 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Dollar General by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in Dollar General by 50,000.0% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Dollar General by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,197,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DG traded up $3.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $218.38. The company had a trading volume of 2,155,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,943,646. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $212.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $204.95. Dollar General Co. has a one year low of $125.00 and a one year high of $225.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.50 billion, a PE ratio of 21.33, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.51.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.32. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 36.07%. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 4th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 21.40%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Dollar General from $223.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Dollar General from $235.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Dollar General from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Dollar General in a report on Friday, October 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Dollar General has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.71.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

