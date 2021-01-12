Scout Investments Inc. Has $28.71 Million Stock Position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Scout Investments Inc. cut its holdings in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,311 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,543 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Insulet were worth $28,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Insulet by 3.9% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 936,839 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $221,647,000 after buying an additional 35,403 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its holdings in shares of Insulet by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 343,064 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $81,289,000 after buying an additional 54,580 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Insulet by 2.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 330,659 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $64,234,000 after buying an additional 8,667 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Insulet by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 321,686 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $76,108,000 after acquiring an additional 3,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Insulet by 63.5% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 265,008 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $62,698,000 after purchasing an additional 102,907 shares during the last quarter.

PODD traded up $11.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $265.82. The stock had a trading volume of 551,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,197. The company has a current ratio of 8.08, a quick ratio of 7.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $17.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 913.43 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $252.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $228.94. Insulet Co. has a one year low of $121.00 and a one year high of $269.42.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.09. Insulet had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The firm had revenue of $234.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Insulet Co. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on PODD. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Insulet from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Insulet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $255.00 to $268.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Insulet from $250.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Insulet from $249.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $238.11.

In other Insulet news, Director John A. Fallon sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,162,050. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its Omnipod System comprise two devices: a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, and its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

