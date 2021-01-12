Scout Investments Inc. Has $28.71 Million Stock Position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Scout Investments Inc. cut its holdings in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,311 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,543 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Insulet were worth $28,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Insulet by 3.9% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 936,839 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $221,647,000 after buying an additional 35,403 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its holdings in shares of Insulet by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 343,064 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $81,289,000 after buying an additional 54,580 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Insulet by 2.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 330,659 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $64,234,000 after buying an additional 8,667 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Insulet by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 321,686 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $76,108,000 after acquiring an additional 3,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Insulet by 63.5% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 265,008 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $62,698,000 after purchasing an additional 102,907 shares during the last quarter.
PODD traded up $11.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $265.82. The stock had a trading volume of 551,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,197. The company has a current ratio of 8.08, a quick ratio of 7.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $17.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 913.43 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $252.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $228.94. Insulet Co. has a one year low of $121.00 and a one year high of $269.42.
Several brokerages recently commented on PODD. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Insulet from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Insulet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $255.00 to $268.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Insulet from $250.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Insulet from $249.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $238.11.
In other Insulet news, Director John A. Fallon sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,162,050. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Insulet Profile
Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its Omnipod System comprise two devices: a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, and its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.
Recommended Story: Bid-Ask Spread
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PODD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD).
Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.