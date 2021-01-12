Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Stock Holdings Decreased by Scout Investments Inc.

Scout Investments Inc. cut its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,644,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120,655 shares during the period. Host Hotels & Resorts comprises approximately 0.7% of Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $38,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PGGM Investments boosted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 0.7% in the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 23,631,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,984,000 after acquiring an additional 165,659 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,023,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,389,000 after purchasing an additional 4,399,464 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,877,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,741,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100,974 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,631,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900,063 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 66.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,107,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,480,000 after purchasing an additional 3,233,390 shares during the period. 87.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James downgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird downgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Compass Point began coverage on Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.47.

NASDAQ HST traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $14.59. The company had a trading volume of 6,926,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,518,157. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.07. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.86 and a 52 week high of $18.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.30 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 31.40 and a current ratio of 31.40.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.01. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 8.55% and a negative net margin of 21.88%. The firm had revenue of $198.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 84.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Brian G. Macnamara sold 17,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total transaction of $225,397.22. Also, EVP Joanne G. Hamilton sold 3,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total value of $45,870.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,250 shares in the company, valued at $1,858,710. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

