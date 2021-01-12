Scout Investments Inc. Cuts Stake in Carnival Co. & Plc (NYSE:CCL)

Scout Investments Inc. reduced its stake in Carnival Co. & Plc (NYSE:CCL) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,631,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,812 shares during the period. Carnival Co. & comprises 0.6% of Scout Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $35,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 62,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 5.2% during the third quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 54,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 2,702 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 174.3% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 48,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 30,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 1.8% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 183,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after buying an additional 3,160 shares during the period. 55.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine cut Carnival Co. & from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Carnival Co. & from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Carnival Co. & from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub cut Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.74.

In related news, Director Richard Glasier acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.05 per share, with a total value of $140,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 29,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $419,294.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider 1994 B. Shares Lp Ma sold 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total value of $102,900,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,607,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,679,486,136.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 24.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CCL traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.13. The stock had a trading volume of 33,072,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,154,629. The company has a market cap of $14.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 2.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.25 and a 200 day moving average of $16.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.91. Carnival Co. & Plc has a 1 year low of $7.80 and a 1 year high of $51.94.

Carnival Corporation & Plc operates as a leisure travel company. The company's ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, Seabourn, P&O Cruises (Australia), Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

