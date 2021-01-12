Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) is Scout Investments Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Scout Investments Inc. cut its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 440,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,931 shares during the quarter. Mid-America Apartment Communities accounts for 1.0% of Scout Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $55,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 31.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,750,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $544,715,000 after buying an additional 1,144,403 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 25.5% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 22.0% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 12,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 2,173 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 32.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after buying an additional 3,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 62.1% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 61,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,067,000 after purchasing an additional 23,600 shares in the last quarter. 86.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MAA traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $124.69. 594,356 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 658,817. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.42. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.00 and a 52 week high of $148.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.65 and a beta of 0.66.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($1.01). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 19.22%. Research analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.025 per share. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This is a positive change from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.07%.

MAA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $123.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $122.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.22.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

