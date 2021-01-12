Scout Investments Inc. Invests $42.57 Million in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,359,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $42,574,000. STAG Industrial accounts for 0.8% of Scout Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in STAG Industrial in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in STAG Industrial by 359.8% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in STAG Industrial in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in STAG Industrial in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in STAG Industrial in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other STAG Industrial news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 23,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $698,970.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 47,088 shares in the company, valued at $1,414,523.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Stephen C. Mecke sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total value of $1,495,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 52,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,554,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:STAG traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $30.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 975,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,089,704. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.54 and a 1-year high of $34.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.84. The firm has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 41.59, a PEG ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.23.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.31). STAG Industrial had a net margin of 24.61% and a return on equity of 4.97%. The business had revenue of $117.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is 78.26%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of STAG Industrial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of STAG Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of STAG Industrial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.80.

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

