Red Door Wealth Management LLC Invests $1.13 Million in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,168 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,132,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in NVIDIA during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. 61.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 16,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.54, for a total value of $9,286,426.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 132,854 shares in the company, valued at $73,938,565.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Colette Kress bought 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $536.95 per share, with a total value of $107,390.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,850 shares of company stock worth $31,276,935 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVDA traded down $6.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $538.26. 301,759 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,399,772. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $180.68 and a 52 week high of $589.07. The company has a market cap of $333.18 billion, a PE ratio of 89.18, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $527.94 and its 200-day moving average is $496.06.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 13.94%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. BidaskClub lowered shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on NVIDIA from $540.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $623.00 to $643.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $545.84.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

