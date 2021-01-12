Bainco International Investors Has $10.12 Million Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Bainco International Investors lifted its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 59.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,578 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,079 shares during the period. Bainco International Investors’ holdings in Union Pacific were worth $10,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CFO4Life Group LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 2,392 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 2.2% in the third quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 2,467 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 0.6% in the third quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 8,503 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 8.8% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 680 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.7% in the third quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 3,589 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.16% of the company’s stock.

UNP stock traded up $1.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $219.03. The company had a trading volume of 149,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,699,670. The company has a market capitalization of $147.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $205.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $192.81. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $105.08 and a 1-year high of $221.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.54% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 46.30%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on UNP shares. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $225.00 to $223.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $227.00 to $220.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.35.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

