Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc.

Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 2.8% of Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,445,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,108,000 after buying an additional 152,640 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 62.3% during the second quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth about $1,436,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 5.6% during the second quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 69,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,259,000 after acquiring an additional 3,680 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Resource Group raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 23.5% during the second quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 10,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JNJ traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $158.44. 359,796 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,773,311. The company has a market capitalization of $417.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.68. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $109.16 and a 12 month high of $161.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.00.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.15 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 46.54%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.50.

In related news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 54,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total transaction of $8,359,459.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 110,741 shares in the company, valued at $16,935,621.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

