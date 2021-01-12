Red Door Wealth Management LLC Has $2.54 Million Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,973 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,506 shares during the quarter. Pfizer makes up approximately 1.5% of Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 439.7% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth about $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PFE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. TheStreet upgraded Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Truist initiated coverage on Pfizer in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.87.

PFE stock traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.98. 1,471,446 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,495,328. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.55 billion, a PE ratio of 14.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.66. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.88 and a 1-year high of $43.08.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.30 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.53%.

In related news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 1,200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $12,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,349,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $273,492,110. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

