BASIC (BASIC) 24 Hour Volume Hits $1.99 Million

BASIC (CURRENCY:BASIC) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. BASIC has a market capitalization of $21.23 million and approximately $1.99 million worth of BASIC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BASIC token can now be bought for about $0.0060 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BASIC has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002912 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000860 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.27 or 0.00024095 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.28 or 0.00111494 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.73 or 0.00261345 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.18 or 0.00064609 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 29.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000713 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.28 or 0.00061979 BTC.

BASIC Token Profile

BASIC’s total supply is 8,326,258,167 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,561,833,961 tokens. BASIC’s official website is basic.finance . BASIC’s official message board is medium.com/thebasic

BASIC Token Trading

BASIC can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BASIC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BASIC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BASIC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

