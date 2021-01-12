Ren (REN) Price Up 7.9% Over Last 7 Days

Ren (CURRENCY:REN) traded 7.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. One Ren coin can now be purchased for $0.37 or 0.00001067 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Ren has traded up 7.9% against the US dollar. Ren has a market cap of $324.09 million and $77.76 million worth of Ren was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.13 or 0.00041166 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00005407 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 24.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.81 or 0.00043146 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 20.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.31 or 0.00373727 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 30.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,534.05 or 0.04468210 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002914 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00013901 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002913 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Ren Profile

Ren is a coin. It was first traded on December 31st, 2017. Ren’s total supply is 999,999,633 coins and its circulating supply is 884,917,075 coins. The official website for Ren is renproject.io . Ren’s official message board is medium.com/renproject . Ren’s official Twitter account is @republicorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ren is /r/republicprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The REN is an open-source decentralized dark pool for trustless cross-chain atomic trading of Ether, ERC20 tokens and Bitcoin. REN is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network. Ren is an ecosystem for building, deploying, and running general-purpose, privacy-preserving, applications using zkSNARK and our own newly developed secure multiparty computation protocol. It makes it possible for any kind of application to run in a decentralized, trustless, and fault-tolerant environment similar to blockchains but with the distinguishing feature that all application inputs, outputs, and state, remain a secret even to the participants running the network. “

Ren Coin Trading

Ren can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ren directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ren should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ren using one of the exchanges listed above.

