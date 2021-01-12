PWR Coin Price Hits $0.0003 on Major Exchanges (PWR)

PWR Coin (CURRENCY:PWR) traded up 180.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. PWR Coin has a total market cap of $3.32 million and $20.00 worth of PWR Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, PWR Coin has traded up 167.5% against the U.S. dollar. One PWR Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,329.67 or 0.99991576 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.90 or 0.00375453 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00016516 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $187.94 or 0.00547411 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.60 or 0.00141565 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002033 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 21.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002360 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.69 or 0.00025317 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000767 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 24.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00002064 BTC.

PWR Coin Profile

PWR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

NIST5

hashing algorithm. PWR Coin’s total supply is 9,955,369,730 coins and its circulating supply is 9,664,500,811 coins. The Reddit community for PWR Coin is /r/PWRcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PWR Coin’s official Twitter account is @pwr_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PWR Coin is pwr-coin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “POW Block reward reduction:Blocks 0 to 10: Airdrop PWRBlocks 10 to 100 = 0 PWRBlocks 101 to 43100 = 350 PWRBlocks 43101 to 86400 = 230 PWR POS Block reward reduction:Blocks: 86000-86400: 5 PWR (Warm-Up)Blocks: 86400-100800: 10 PWR (1 Stage)Blocks: 100800-115200: 25 PWR (2 Stage)Blocks: 115200-129600: 50 PWR (3 Stage)Blocks: 129600-144000: 100 PWR (Full Power)Blocks: 144000-158400: 20 PWR (5 Stage)Blocks: 158400-172800: 15 PWR (6 Stage)Blocks: 172800 > 5% Fixed Yearly “

PWR Coin Coin Trading

PWR Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PWR Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PWR Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PWR Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

