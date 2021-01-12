Zacks: Analysts Anticipate U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) to Announce $0.22 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) to post $0.22 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for U.S. Concrete’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.64 and the lowest is ($0.20). U.S. Concrete posted earnings per share of $0.47 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 53.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that U.S. Concrete will report full year earnings of $1.64 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.37 to $1.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.06 to $2.38. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for U.S. Concrete.

U.S. Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $374.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.38 million. U.S. Concrete had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on USCR. BidaskClub upgraded shares of U.S. Concrete from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 10th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Concrete from $19.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of U.S. Concrete from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.25.

In related news, Director William J. Sandbrook sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total value of $381,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 397,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,148,754.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 10,750 shares of company stock valued at $408,635 in the last three months. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of USCR. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Concrete by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 329,692 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,176,000 after purchasing an additional 36,573 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Concrete by 1.2% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 315,168 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Concrete by 1,175.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 270,540 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,856,000 after purchasing an additional 249,326 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in U.S. Concrete by 2.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 189,067 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,491,000 after buying an additional 5,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in U.S. Concrete by 4.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 175,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,345,000 after buying an additional 8,148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Concrete stock traded up $4.77 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $56.14. 24,599 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 473,378. The company has a market cap of $936.19 million, a P/E ratio of 45.20 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. U.S. Concrete has a twelve month low of $6.75 and a twelve month high of $52.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.75.

About U.S. Concrete

U.S. Concrete, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products.

