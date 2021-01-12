Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Receives $102.82 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-two analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $102.82.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Boston Properties from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Boston Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Evercore ISI downgraded Boston Properties from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Boston Properties from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th.

Shares of Boston Properties stock traded up $1.89 during trading on Friday, hitting $91.48. 38,942 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,119,396. The company has a market cap of $14.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20, a PEG ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $97.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.59. Boston Properties has a twelve month low of $69.69 and a twelve month high of $147.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 7.03 and a quick ratio of 7.03.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($1.06). Boston Properties had a net margin of 35.17% and a return on equity of 12.31%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Boston Properties will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is currently 55.92%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. TCI Fund Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Boston Properties by 236.8% during the third quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 5,186,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $416,500,000 after acquiring an additional 3,646,609 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Boston Properties by 19.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,719,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $459,195,000 after buying an additional 913,934 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Boston Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $72,672,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Boston Properties by 186.1% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 327,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,579,000 after buying an additional 212,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 306.2% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 250,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,154,000 after purchasing an additional 189,200 shares during the period. 86.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

