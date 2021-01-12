-$0.22 Earnings Per Share Expected for Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.22) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Oceaneering International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.52) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.07). Oceaneering International reported earnings per share of $0.03 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 833.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oceaneering International will report full year earnings of ($0.52) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.84) to ($0.36). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.66) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.86) to ($0.01). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Oceaneering International.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $439.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.23 million. Oceaneering International had a negative net margin of 37.40% and a negative return on equity of 3.56%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on OII shares. ValuEngine raised Oceaneering International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Oceaneering International from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. BidaskClub raised Oceaneering International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Oceaneering International from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.51.

In other Oceaneering International news, Director T Jay Collins sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.44, for a total transaction of $74,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,967.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director M Kevin Mcevoy sold 32,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.68, for a total transaction of $216,331.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 255,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,705,978.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Oceaneering International by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 70,209 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 37.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,331 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,807 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 1.9% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 164,491 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 3,015 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 2.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 171,741 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 3,666 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 14.8% during the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 43,814 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 5,665 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OII traded up $0.99 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.02. 119,315 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,658,049. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 3.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.61. Oceaneering International has a 1-year low of $2.01 and a 1-year high of $15.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.78.

Oceaneering International Company Profile

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas industry, as well as to defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The company's Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs) segment offers submersible vehicles for drill support, vessel-based inspection, maintenance and repair, installation and construction support, pipeline inspection and surveys, and subsea production facility operation and maintenance services.

