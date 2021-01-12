Draper Esprit’s (GRWXF) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Draper Esprit (OTCMKTS:GRWXF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS GRWXF remained flat at $$9.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. Draper Esprit has a one year low of $2.68 and a one year high of $9.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.39.

Get Draper Esprit alerts:

Draper Esprit Company Profile

Draper Esprit plc, formerly known as Ingleby (1994) plc, is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in any stage in the lifecycle of a business from seed and series A stage, growth capital to pre-IPO investments, late stage, cross-stage investments, buyouts, PIPES, and also makes direct and secondary investments in portfolio companies.

Featured Story: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Draper Esprit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Draper Esprit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.