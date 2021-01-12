JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Edenred (OTCMKTS:EDNMY)

Edenred (OTCMKTS:EDNMY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on EDNMY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Edenred in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Edenred in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Edenred from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Bank of America raised Edenred from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Edenred from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Edenred presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of EDNMY stock traded down $1.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.64. 7,013 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,202. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.76. Edenred has a twelve month low of $16.72 and a twelve month high of $29.93.

Edenred SA provides transactional solutions for companies, employees, and merchants worldwide. It offers employee benefit solutions, including Ticket Restaurant, Ticket AlimentaciÃ³n, Ticket Plus, Nutrisavings, etc.; and fleet and mobility solutions, such as Ticket Log, Ticket Car, UTA, Ticket Empresarial, etc.

