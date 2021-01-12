Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hugo Boss from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Hugo Boss has an average rating of “Hold”.

BOSSY stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.43. 10,927 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,427. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of -14.30 and a beta of 1.69. Hugo Boss has a 52 week low of $4.10 and a 52 week high of $10.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.79.

Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $622.98 million for the quarter. Hugo Boss had a negative return on equity of 5.25% and a negative net margin of 6.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hugo Boss will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

About Hugo Boss

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes fashion and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

