AMS (OTCMKTS:AMSSY) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

AMS (OTCMKTS:AMSSY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on AMSSY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of AMS in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of AMS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on AMS in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital raised AMS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of AMS in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

AMS stock traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.40. 7,637 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,735. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. AMS has a 1-year low of $4.50 and a 1-year high of $23.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.39.

ams AG provides sensor solutions worldwide. The company operates through Consumer, Non-Consumer, and Foundry segments. It offers 3D, audio, CMOS image, light, medical and health, position, power management, temperature, and smart light management sensors; wireless sensor nodes; sensor interfaces; and analog and mixed signal application specific integrated circuit solutions for the automotive, industry, medical, and smart building.

