Relx (NYSE:RELX) Earns Hold Rating from Berenberg Bank

Relx (NYSE:RELX)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Relx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Friday, October 23rd. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Friday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Get Relx alerts:

Shares of RELX traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.00. 96,156 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 614,004. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.90. Relx has a 52-week low of $16.81 and a 52-week high of $27.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.29 billion, a PE ratio of 21.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.56.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RELX. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Relx by 6.1% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 27,290 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Relx during the third quarter worth about $4,401,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Relx by 7.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,748 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Relx in the third quarter valued at about $1,754,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Relx by 36.4% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,510 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 17,737 shares in the last quarter. 3.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Relx

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

Featured Article: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.