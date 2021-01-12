Relx (NYSE:RELX) Earns Hold Rating from Berenberg Bank

Relx (NYSE:RELX)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Relx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Friday, October 23rd. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Friday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.
Shares of RELX traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.00. 96,156 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 614,004. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.90. Relx has a 52-week low of $16.81 and a 52-week high of $27.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.29 billion, a PE ratio of 21.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.56.
About Relx
RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.
