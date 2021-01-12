Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “Sell” Rating for ABB (NYSE:ABB)

ABB (NYSE:ABB)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Friday, November 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of ABB from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. BidaskClub raised shares of ABB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Sunday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

ABB stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,634,567. The firm has a market cap of $65.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. ABB has a twelve month low of $14.71 and a twelve month high of $30.44.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21. ABB had a net margin of 21.33% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The business had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that ABB will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in ABB by 15.2% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 29,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 3,891 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ABB during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ABB by 2.4% during the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 112,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,857,000 after purchasing an additional 2,611 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of ABB by 25.7% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,271,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,803,000 after purchasing an additional 464,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in ABB by 7.8% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 38,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $978,000 after buying an additional 2,774 shares in the last quarter. 4.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ABB Company Profile

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification Products segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, solar power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

