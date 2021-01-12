Legacy Private Trust Co. Sells 9,693 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Legacy Private Trust Co. lessened its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 193,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 9,693 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 2.4% of Legacy Private Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Apple were worth $25,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Apple by 279.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 672,444,836 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $77,875,836,000 after acquiring an additional 495,180,468 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 283.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 124,613,848 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $14,431,530,000 after buying an additional 92,101,156 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 95,825,047 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $34,956,977,000 after buying an additional 2,448,814 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 296.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,699,382 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,114,176,000 after buying an additional 58,823,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 290.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,699,096 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,840,232,000 after buying an additional 50,340,997 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Cascend Securities raised their price target on Apple from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Citigroup raised their price target on Apple from $112.50 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.80.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 14,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.34, for a total transaction of $1,800,685.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 31,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.80, for a total value of $3,737,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 63,040 shares of company stock worth $7,415,586 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AAPL traded down $0.62 on Tuesday, reaching $128.36. 3,820,246 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,370,448. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $125.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.15 and a fifty-two week high of $138.79.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The company had revenue of $64.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

