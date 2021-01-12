CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) Sets New 12-Month High at $125.68

CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $125.68 and last traded at $125.26, with a volume of 838 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $123.01.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded CSW Industrials from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.39 and a beta of 0.85.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $104.94 million during the quarter. CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 16.68% and a net margin of 13.28%.

In other news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 2,500 shares of CSW Industrials stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.49, for a total value of $273,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,394,134.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 2,000 shares of CSW Industrials stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.64, for a total value of $229,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,393,009.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $718,380 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,394,586 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $107,731,000 after purchasing an additional 13,626 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CSW Industrials by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 779,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,872,000 after purchasing an additional 9,244 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in CSW Industrials by 138.2% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 371,464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,696,000 after buying an additional 215,523 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in CSW Industrials by 16.0% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 268,366 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,731,000 after buying an additional 36,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in CSW Industrials by 0.9% in the third quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 116,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,980,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. 74.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSW Industrials Company Profile (NASDAQ:CSWI)

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial Products segment offers specialty mechanical products; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally-specified building products; and storage, filtration, and application equipment for use with its specialty chemicals and other products for general industrial applications.

