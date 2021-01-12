TNR Gold Corp. (TNR.V) (CVE:TNR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $0.07

Shares of TNR Gold Corp. (TNR.V) (CVE:TNR) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 41000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of C$12.13 million and a PE ratio of -6.00.

TNR Gold Corp. (TNR.V) Company Profile (CVE:TNR)

TNR Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the United States and Canada. It primarily explores for gold, copper, and lithium deposits. The company holds a 90% interest in the Shotgun gold project located in the southwestern Alaska. It also holds a 0.36% net smelter returns royalty on the Los Azules copper project located in San Juan province, Argentina; and a 1.8% net smelter returns royalty on the Mariana Lithium property in Argentina.

