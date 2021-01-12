SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $86.20

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $86.20 and last traded at $86.20, with a volume of 875 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $84.97.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.32 and a 200-day moving average of $66.95.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 67,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,004,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 336,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,848,000 after purchasing an additional 8,162 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

