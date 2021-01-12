China National Building Material Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CBUMY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

China National Building Material Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CBUMY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 77.8% from the December 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of CBUMY traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $62.68. 3,063 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,711. China National Building Material has a 52 week low of $41.48 and a 52 week high of $87.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.03 and its 200-day moving average is $65.49.
China National Building Material Company Profile
