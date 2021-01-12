China National Building Material Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CBUMY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

China National Building Material Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CBUMY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 77.8% from the December 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of CBUMY traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $62.68. 3,063 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,711. China National Building Material has a 52 week low of $41.48 and a 52 week high of $87.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.03 and its 200-day moving average is $65.49.

China National Building Material Company Profile

China National Building Material Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in cement, new materials, and engineering services businesses. The company operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete, New materials, Engineering services, and Others. It produces and sells cement, concrete, and glass fiber, as well as composite and lightweight building materials.

