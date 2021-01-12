Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decrease of 89.8% from the December 15th total of 32,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS BTVCF remained flat at $$11.04 during trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 76 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,737. Britvic has a 52-week low of $7.40 and a 52-week high of $12.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.75 and its 200-day moving average is $10.49.
About Britvic
