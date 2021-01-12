Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decrease of 89.8% from the December 15th total of 32,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS BTVCF remained flat at $$11.04 during trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 76 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,737. Britvic has a 52-week low of $7.40 and a 52-week high of $12.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.75 and its 200-day moving average is $10.49.

About Britvic

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, energy drinks, and flavored drinks.

