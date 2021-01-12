Cochlear Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEOF) Short Interest Update

Cochlear Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEOF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, a decline of 75.7% from the December 15th total of 44,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 108.0 days.

OTCMKTS:CHEOF remained flat at $$160.00 on Tuesday. 300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 479. Cochlear has a 52-week low of $95.00 and a 52-week high of $162.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.08.

About Cochlear

Cochlear Limited provides implantable hearing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cochlear implants, including Nucleus 7, Nucleus 6, Nucleus CP802, and Kanso sound processors; and Baha bone conduction implants, such as Baha attract system, Baha connect system, Baha softband, Baha soundarc, Baha 5 sound processor, and Baha sound processor.

