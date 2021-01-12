Peoples Financial Services CORP. Reduces Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Peoples Financial Services CORP. lessened its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,341 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 670 shares during the quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 67.9% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its stake in International Business Machines by 56.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 330.9% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. 51.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. International Business Machines has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.06.

In related news, Director Alex Gorsky acquired 4,232 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $117.86 per share, with a total value of $498,783.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,783.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Sidney Taurel bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $110.75 per share, with a total value of $553,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,798 shares in the company, valued at $3,189,378.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have bought 13,387 shares of company stock valued at $1,513,946. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBM traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $129.12. 175,360 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,672,608. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $90.56 and a 1-year high of $158.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $125.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.18.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.58. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 48.69%. The company had revenue of $17.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

