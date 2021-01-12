Peoples Financial Services CORP. Has $2.10 Million Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Peoples Financial Services CORP. reduced its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,975 shares during the period. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $2,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. McAdam LLC lifted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 5,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group boosted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 64,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. boosted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 62,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,413,000 after purchasing an additional 3,739 shares during the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 14,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association boosted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 47,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,586,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.00% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $49.99. The company had a trading volume of 559,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,143,254. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.06 and a 200 day moving average of $49.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $214.83 billion, a PE ratio of 26.11, a PEG ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.57. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $36.27 and a one year high of $60.13.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.37 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 24.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.73%.

In other news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.65, for a total transaction of $5,265,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 355,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,702,017.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Weinberg sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total transaction of $10,024,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 355,214 shares in the company, valued at $17,803,325.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 400,000 shares of company stock worth $20,264,000. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Guggenheim cut shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. BidaskClub cut shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.65.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

