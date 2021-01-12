Trican Well Service (OTCMKTS:TOLWF) Upgraded by Raymond James to “Strong-Buy”

Trican Well Service (OTCMKTS:TOLWF) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Trican Well Service from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Trican Well Service from $1.25 to $1.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Trican Well Service from $1.30 to $1.40 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Trican Well Service currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1.25.

Trican Well Service stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.33. 1,020 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,537. Trican Well Service has a 12-month low of $0.28 and a 12-month high of $1.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.91.

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design solutions, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

