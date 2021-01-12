Raymond James Raises InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF) Price Target to $16.50

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF) had its price objective raised by Raymond James from $15.50 to $16.50 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 50.00% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on IIPZF. TD Securities increased their price target on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from $16.50 to $15.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. CIBC decreased their price objective on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from $16.00 to $14.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.90.

Shares of IIPZF remained flat at $$11.00 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 9,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,052. InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.21 and a fifty-two week high of $13.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.24.

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

