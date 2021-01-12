XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) Given New $135.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $122.00 to $135.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.31% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on XPO. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $119.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. XPO Logistics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.82.

Get XPO Logistics alerts:

XPO stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $124.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 864,531. The company has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a PE ratio of 152.00, a P/E/G ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 2.33. XPO Logistics has a 12 month low of $38.47 and a 12 month high of $128.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $116.91 and its 200-day moving average is $94.67.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The transportation company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 0.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. Analysts expect that XPO Logistics will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPO. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 54.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,622,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $357,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634,711 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT bought a new position in shares of XPO Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $18,138,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 1,008.8% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 183,547 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,539,000 after acquiring an additional 166,994 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 140.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 225,834 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,119,000 after acquiring an additional 131,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of XPO Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,776,000. 95.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XPO Logistics Company Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, France, the United Kingdom, Spain, Poland, Romania, Italy, Portugal, Slovakia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments; and managed transportation services.

Recommended Story: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.