Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) to Issue $0.66 Quarterly Dividend

Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 12th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.66 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, March 15th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%.

Assurant has increased its dividend by 18.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 15 consecutive years.

NYSE AIZ traded up $3.38 on Tuesday, reaching $141.19. The stock had a trading volume of 20,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,119. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Assurant has a 12-month low of $76.27 and a 12-month high of $142.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $133.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.14.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Assurant had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 4.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Assurant will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director J Braxton Carter II acquired 1,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $127.80 per share, for a total transaction of $249,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AIZ shares. ValuEngine lowered Assurant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Assurant from $155.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Assurant Company Profile

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Lifestyle, Global Housing, and Global Preneed.

