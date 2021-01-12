Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Position Increased by Red Door Wealth Management LLC

Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,366 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 292 shares during the quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of COST. Bainco International Investors raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Bainco International Investors now owns 18,593 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,006,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 14,799 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,993 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 3,973 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. 67.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on COST shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $328.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $344.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $386.64.

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.24, for a total transaction of $1,886,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Paul G. Moulton sold 9,015 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.50, for a total value of $3,303,997.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,447,458.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,376 shares of company stock worth $7,187,423. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded down $0.68 on Tuesday, reaching $363.33. 120,972 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,190,710. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $271.28 and a fifty-two week high of $393.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $374.63 and its 200-day moving average is $353.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.94 billion, a PE ratio of 37.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.24. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. The company had revenue of $43.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

