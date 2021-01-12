Brokerages Set Forterra plc (FORT.L) (LON:FORT) PT at GBX 216

Shares of Forterra plc (FORT.L) (LON:FORT) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 216 ($2.82).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Forterra plc (FORT.L) from GBX 220 ($2.87) to GBX 250 ($3.27) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th.

Shares of FORT stock traded down GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 259.50 ($3.39). The company had a trading volume of 555,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,193. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 239.50 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 195.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.71, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of £593.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -866.67. Forterra plc has a 1-year low of GBX 144.16 ($1.88) and a 1-year high of GBX 376 ($4.91).

Forterra plc manufactures and sells masonry products in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Bricks, Blocks, and Bespoke Products. The company offers bricks; aircrete and aggregate blocks; and bespoke products comprising precast concrete flooring, concrete block paving, and chimney and roofing components, as well as other building products under the London Brick, Butterley Brick, Ecostock, Cradley, Thermalite, Conbloc, Bison Precast, Jetfloor, Red Bank, and Formpave brand names.

