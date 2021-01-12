Brokerages Set Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) Target Price at $46.38

Shares of Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.38.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CSII. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Cardiovascular Systems from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Northland Securities raised their price objective on Cardiovascular Systems from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. BidaskClub raised Cardiovascular Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on Cardiovascular Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CSII. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems by 10.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,416,728 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $252,498,000 after buying an additional 630,329 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Cardiovascular Systems in the second quarter worth about $18,897,000. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cardiovascular Systems in the third quarter worth about $7,934,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems by 6.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,407,086 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $75,943,000 after buying an additional 137,115 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,941,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSII stock traded down $0.46 on Friday, reaching $44.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,946. The company has a quick ratio of 5.61, a current ratio of 6.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Cardiovascular Systems has a 12-month low of $26.00 and a 12-month high of $55.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.73 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.44.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.18. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative return on equity of 11.43% and a negative net margin of 10.12%. The company had revenue of $60.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.27 million. Research analysts expect that Cardiovascular Systems will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

About Cardiovascular Systems

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes various devices to treat peripheral and coronary artery diseases in the United States. The company offers peripheral artery disease products, which are catheter-based platforms to treat a range of plaque types in above and below the knee leg arteries, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations related with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives; and peripheral support products.

