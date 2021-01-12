Blockstack One Day Trading Volume Reaches $11.89 Million (STX)

Blockstack (CURRENCY:STX) traded up 4.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. One Blockstack coin can now be purchased for $0.49 or 0.00001431 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Blockstack has traded down 6.8% against the US dollar. Blockstack has a total market capitalization of $361.27 million and $11.89 million worth of Blockstack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Blockstack alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.18 or 0.00041543 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005388 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.39 or 0.00042163 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $126.50 or 0.00370656 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 31.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,517.16 or 0.04445313 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002933 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00014019 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002930 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Blockstack Coin Profile

Blockstack (CRYPTO:STX) is a coin. It launched on August 2nd, 2017. Blockstack’s total supply is 973,705,260 coins and its circulating supply is 739,781,894 coins. Blockstack’s official Twitter account is @stx_coin . The official website for Blockstack is blockstack.org . Blockstack’s official message board is blog.blockstack.org

Buying and Selling Blockstack

Blockstack can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockstack directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blockstack should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blockstack using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “STXUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Blockstack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blockstack and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.