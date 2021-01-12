PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Acquired by Red Door Wealth Management LLC

Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,631 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bainco International Investors lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Bainco International Investors now owns 64,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,592,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 64,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 39,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,916,000 after buying an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 17,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,665,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,286,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. 70.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on PepsiCo from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Truist lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.88.

Shares of PEP traded down $1.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $140.88. The company had a trading volume of 298,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,857,379. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.42 and a fifty-two week high of $148.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.06. The stock has a market cap of $194.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th were given a $1.0225 dividend. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.96%.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Kirk Tanner sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total transaction of $1,710,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 95,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,085,192.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

